LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $15.16 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

