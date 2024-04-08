Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.90 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

