Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

