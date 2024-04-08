Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.15.

LUG has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUG opened at C$18.67 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.35.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.4591148 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

