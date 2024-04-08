Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 694.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

