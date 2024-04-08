Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $75.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

