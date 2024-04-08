Massachusetts Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
