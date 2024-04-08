Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

