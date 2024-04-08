Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 1,081 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $138.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $132.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

