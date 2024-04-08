Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 124 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $151.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

