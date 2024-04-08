Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $243,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $211.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

