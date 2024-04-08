Means Investment CO. Inc. Invests $202,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 172,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.67 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

