Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on META. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,495,983 shares of company stock worth $705,134,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $527.34 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.