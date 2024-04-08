Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $527.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,495,983 shares of company stock worth $705,134,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.