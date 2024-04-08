MGO Global (MGOL) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MGO Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A MGO Global Competitors -348.25% 4.75% 1.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$2.58 million -0.56 MGO Global Competitors $2.00 billion $146.06 million 16.77

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MGO Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.1% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGO Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 333 1551 2226 69 2.49

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 25.07%. Given MGO Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, indicating that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s peers have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGO Global peers beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. It offers t-shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polos, and pants for men; and t-shirts for women and kids, as well as bathrobes, graphic beach towels, rugs, posters, and keychains. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

