Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,437 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

