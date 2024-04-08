Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Mistras Group worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

