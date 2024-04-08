Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,525,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.