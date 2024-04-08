MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ML shares. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyLion by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 612,935 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MoneyLion by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ML stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $805.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
