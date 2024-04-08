NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.67. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
