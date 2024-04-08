Narwhal Capital Management Has $69.82 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

