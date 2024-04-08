Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

