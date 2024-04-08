National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 123,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.64 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

