Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

