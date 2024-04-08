Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBLY

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Neighbourly Pharmacy

NBLY stock opened at C$18.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm has a market cap of C$835.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$23.00.

In related news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00. In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.