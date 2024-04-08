Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVRO

Nevro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $483.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.