New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.18 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

