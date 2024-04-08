New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.96 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $26,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $104.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

