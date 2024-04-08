Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.19 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

