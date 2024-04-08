Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $114.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

