Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

