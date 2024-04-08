Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.11 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.64. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

