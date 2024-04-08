Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.