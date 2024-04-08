Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,131 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

NYSE COF opened at $143.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

