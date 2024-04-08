Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 180,409 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

