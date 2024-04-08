Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 182,459 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

