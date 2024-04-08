Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $92.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.