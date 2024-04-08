Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,760 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $146.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

