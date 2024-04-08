Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,368 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $211.00 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

