Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,324,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $172.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

