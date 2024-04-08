Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $205.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.99 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

