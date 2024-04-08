Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Down 24.8 %

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Novan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.