Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 915,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 39.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Washington University lifted its stake in shares of NU by 21.9% during the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

