Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $220,800.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,654,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $70.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

