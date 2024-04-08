NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head-To-Head Survey

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NXP Semiconductors and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 11 0 2.59 Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $238.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Canaan has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 234.65%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.66 $2.80 billion $10.71 22.50 Canaan $211.48 million 1.40 -$414.15 million ($2.40) -0.53

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.07% 38.94% 13.63% Canaan -195.84% -80.13% -63.43%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Canaan on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

