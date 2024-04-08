Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

OXY stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

