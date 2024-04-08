One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,309 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

PG&E Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.81 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

