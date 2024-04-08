One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $388.39 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.44 and a 200-day moving average of $337.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

