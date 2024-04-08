One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 63,191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.90 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

