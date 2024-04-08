One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $406.67 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $316.43 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.48.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
